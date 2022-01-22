$0.89 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.06. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 258.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

RHP stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

