$0.99 EPS Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.84. EPR Properties posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 330.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.25. 751,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,473. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

