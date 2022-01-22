0Chain (ZCN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $322,445.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and $322,445.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00070910 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

