0x (ZRX) Market Cap Achieves $435.26 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 31% against the dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $435.26 million and approximately $96.71 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars.

