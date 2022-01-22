0xBitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $9.95 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $705,358.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004943 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 8,183,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

