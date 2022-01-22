$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $888.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REYN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

