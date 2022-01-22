$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Patrick Industries reported sales of $772.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.03. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

