$1.17 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. Oracle reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,608,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $11,082,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.