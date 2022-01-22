$1.28 EPS Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.