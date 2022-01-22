$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.62 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

