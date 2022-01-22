$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 744,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,909,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

