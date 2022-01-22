$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.56.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $581.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.97. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

