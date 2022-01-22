$1.43 EPS Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

SYNH stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 501,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Syneos Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Syneos Health by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,615 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

