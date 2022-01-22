$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.58. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.42. 3,302,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

