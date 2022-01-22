$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $7.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after buying an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG opened at $50.62 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.