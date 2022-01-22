$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to post sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.06. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,522 shares of company stock worth $8,882,322. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

