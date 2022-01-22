$1.96 EPS Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will post $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.58. 1,325,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,755. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

