$1.96 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

BIG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. 1,402,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,842. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Big Lots by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

