$115.17 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report sales of $115.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.25 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $111.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $567.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.51 million to $576.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $620.13 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $630.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $57.39 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

