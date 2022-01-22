$144.81 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce $144.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $144.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $496.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.27 million to $497.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $559.61 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 201,121 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $136.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

