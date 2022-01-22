$16.16 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report sales of $16.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.04 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $61.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $62.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $66.30 million to $67.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $261.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

