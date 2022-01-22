16,511 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

