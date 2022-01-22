16,957 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

