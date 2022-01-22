18,554 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VCSH stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

