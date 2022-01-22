$189.76 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post $189.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.75 million and the lowest is $177.40 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $173.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $719.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.20 million to $722.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $847.06 million, with estimates ranging from $774.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 12.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.91 million, a P/E ratio of 143.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

