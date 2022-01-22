$192.52 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report $192.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.25 million and the highest is $201.20 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $145.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $660.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.29 million to $701.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $873.47 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $932.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.50) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $63.47 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.26.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

