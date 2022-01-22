1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $5.71 million and $24,963.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000908 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00118082 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

