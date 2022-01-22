$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $2.00. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $102.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.