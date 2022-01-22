$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -803.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.64. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

