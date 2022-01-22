$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings per share of $2.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $254.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.61. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

