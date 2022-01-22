$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post earnings per share of $2.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $227.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

