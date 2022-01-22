20,990 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.79.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

