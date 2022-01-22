21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,165 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 306.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 490,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 369,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.