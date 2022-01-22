24,146 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ONE Gas by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ONE Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,486,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NYSE OGS opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

