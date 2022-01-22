$244.74 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce sales of $244.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.71 million. ProPetro reported sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $872.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.15 million to $890.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ProPetro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 6.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 9,409.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 216,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,650,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 61.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.08.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

