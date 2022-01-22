$280.88 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce sales of $280.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.60 million. CarGurus reported sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $892.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,409,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

