$3.22 EPS Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $3.55. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 353.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.63. 3,800,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,617. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

