$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report $3.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $16.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.62.

NYSE:W opened at $139.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $137.32 and a 52 week high of $355.96.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 36.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.