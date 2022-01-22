$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $299.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

