30,470 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. ONEOK comprises approximately 3.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 92,619 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 226,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $58.53 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

