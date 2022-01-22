$324.50 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report sales of $324.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $325.00 million and the lowest is $324.00 million. Interface posted sales of $276.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

TILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Interface has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $778.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

