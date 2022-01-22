328,348 Shares in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 328,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 8.13% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth $359,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth $428,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 54.9% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EUSG opened at $9.68 on Friday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EUSG shares. Roth Capital started coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Profile

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

