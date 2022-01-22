32,894 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,900,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,693,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,619,000.

IMCV stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $70.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

