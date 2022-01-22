338,238 Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 338,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Silver Crest Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLCR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 14.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $482,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCR opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

