$357.33 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce sales of $357.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.00 million and the lowest is $356.90 million. HubSpot reported sales of $252.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.96.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $10,927,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 122.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $427.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $667.82 and a 200 day moving average of $681.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

