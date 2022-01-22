$357.40 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $357.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the highest is $359.20 million. SPX reported sales of $456.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,670,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after acquiring an additional 303,020 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SPX by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 109,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SPX by 898.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $51.92 on Friday. SPX has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

