$367.89 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce sales of $367.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.82 million and the lowest is $356.60 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 161,255 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

