3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $172.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1 year low of $167.24 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.90. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

