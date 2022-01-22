-$4.90 EPS Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($6.71) and the highest is ($3.64). argenx reported earnings of ($4.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($8.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($19.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.95) to ($16.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on argenx from $351.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.25. The stock had a trading volume of 185,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,713. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.24.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

