$434.60 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $434.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.69 million to $439.70 million. CDK Global reported sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CDK Global by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $42.73 on Friday. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

